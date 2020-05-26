289 people were caught breaking the extended weekend curfew, of which 187 were detained and 355 were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.

In the past 24 hours, 126 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 79 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, 18 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks.

Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 68 isolation orders and 19 people signed self-isolation statements, the press release reads.

In addition, no person was caught ignoring stay-at-home orders during police controls.