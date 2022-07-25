epa08463020 A medical specialist holds flasks containing swab tests for COVID-19 Coronavirus and blood samples to test for antibodies at the 191 hospital in Moscow, Russia 03 June 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin allowed the opening of parks and announced a resumption of work of industrial and construction enterprises recalling that a high incidence rate remains in the capital. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Out of 2,989 COVID-19 tests conducted over the past three days, Macedonia registered 1,261 new infections, including 295 reinfections, and 4 deaths.

The Health Ministry added 2 deaths to the report, which occurred in June and July.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 323,425 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,359. At the moment, there are 4,305 active cases across the country.