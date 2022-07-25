Out of 2,989 COVID-19 tests conducted over the past three days, Macedonia registered 1,261 new infections, including 295 reinfections, and 4 deaths.

The Health Ministry added 2 deaths to the report, which occurred in June and July.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 323,425 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,359. At the moment, there are 4,305 active cases across the country.