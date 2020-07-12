Thirteen people were injured Sunday near the Stip village of Lakavica after two vehicles collided with one of the them carrying migrants.

Police spokesman Gordana Panajotova confirmed that two vehicles collided, but fell short of providing more details because investigation is ongoing.

Alen Georgiev, Stip Hospital Director, told MIA that 13 people were admitted to the hospital, including 11 migrants and two Macedonian nationals.

He said the migrants, who are from Pakistan according to initial information, will be tested for COVID-19 overnight. They are not in life threatening condition.