Vaccination against COVID-19 is taking place uninterrupted across Macedonia. So far, 533,386 citizens have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose in the country and 425,356 citizens have received two. On Friday, 13,137 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide. Of them, 4,990 received their first vaccine dose, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health’s latest figures show that 65 percent of the population over 70; 62 percent of the population over 65; 58 percent of the population over 60; and 48 percent of the population over 50 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at vaccination points nationwide, while parents of children over 12 can get their children’s vaccination appointments at vakcinacija.mk.

Medical teams are also vaccinating people across the country, visiting towns and villages.

The Ministry of Health urges citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as mass inoculation is the only way to defeat the virus.