14-day quarantine will be required for all people returning from Afghanistan in the meantime, Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Monday.
As he explained, this measure will be proposed to the Government and will be discussed at Tuesday’s session.
Afghanistan was discussed this morning and two things came out as a recommendation. First, to introduce mandatory 14-day quarantine, we will propose it to the Government tomorrow, and to recommend vaccination for all who will enter the country through that system. It is about a small number of people, but that will be the recommendations, said Filipce.
