Out of 1,854 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 307 new cases were registered, 658 patients have recovered and 14 passed away, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

New cases were registered in: Skopje -137, Kumanovo-17, Tetovo-13, Prilep-13, Gostivar-10, Stip-4, Bitola-7, Veles-15, Ohrid-10, Strumica-9, Kavadarci-10, Struga-3, Kicevo- 8, Sveti Nikole-1, Gevgelija-6, Negotino-1, Debar-11, Resen-5, Kriva Palanka-1, Radovis-4, Berovo-1, Delcevo-6, Probistip-3, Vinica-2, Makedonski Brod -1, Bogdanci-3, Kratovo-3, Krusevo-3.

14 people died, including five patients from Skopje (aged 70, 78, 65, 75 and 80), one from Prilep (73), one from Gostivar (71), from Stip (66), two patients from Ohrid (75 and 78), one from Kavadarci (52), one from Kicevo (63), one from Sveti Nikole (57) and one patient from Gevgelija (80).