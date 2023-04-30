A 50 year old Macedonian citizen was brutally murdered by a 14 year old boy from the city of Nesebar.

Igor Nikolovski, who lives in Bulgaria, reportedly solicited sex from the boy, identified as Mihail N. According to the Bulgarian police, Mihail initially agreed, but when the two went to a forest near the sea resort of Sun Coast, he refused to go along. Nikolovski reportedly got angry and Mihail took a wooden stake and beat Nikolovski to death.

Afterwards the boy took 900EUR from the killed man and tried to hide the body. Mihail has a record of theft and lived on the margins of life in Nesebar.