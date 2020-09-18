There were 1,545 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 144 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 97 patients recovered, while eight died, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-27, Kumanovo-11, Debar-3, Stip-5, Prilep-13, Tetovo-13, Veles-4, Bitola-5, Ohrid-2, Kavadarci-1, Gostivar-8, Gevgelija-2, Strumica- 15, Kriva Palanka-1, Radovis-8, Krusevo-2, Kocani-13, Makedonski Brod-1, Berovo-2, Vinica-1, Delcevo-3, Kicevo-2, Resen-2.

The Institute of Public Health registered 97 recovered patients. Of these, in Skopje-22, Kumanovo-33, Stip-2, Prilep-7, Tetovo-2, Struga-1, Bitola-4, Gostivar-1, Gevgelija-1, Strumica-1, Kriva Palanka-3, Radovis-1, Krusevo -1, Kocani-4, Makedonski Brod-1, Berovo-2, Vinica-1, Delcevo-5, Sveti Nikole-2, Kicevo-3.

Eight patients died, one from Strumica (aged 39), one from Kumanovo (aged 48), one from Stip (aged 65) two from Prilep (aged 62 and 83), one from Tetovo (aged 69), one from Vinica (aged 63) and one from Kicevo (aged 56).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 16,417 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 13,732 people have recovered. Death toll has reached 683. At the moment, there are 2,002 active cases across the country. So far, 172,700 tests have been carried out in the country.