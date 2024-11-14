Following a review, the Interior Ministry is planning to file charges against 15 former top officials, over the complete mishandling of the gun permit issuing bureau.

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that there is a backlog of 5,000 gun permit requests that are left unresolved, and that in some of the cases that were finished, the result was contrary to the law.

In coordination with a state prosecutor, we will propose criminal charges for the individuals where we see elements of criminal acts. These officials were fired and the charges are being prepared, Toskovski said.

The Minister announced that a new law on gun ownership, in line with EU standards, is being prepared.