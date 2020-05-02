Forty five recovered patients were registered today at the Institute of Public Health, 19 of which were registered in Skopje, 25 in Kumanovo and 1 in Prilep.

For the first time since the outbreak of the epidemic, in a 24-hour period, no new patients – either COVID-19 positive or suspected cases – have been admitted to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

A 61-year-old man from Struga, hospitalized since April 24 in deteriorating health and with pre-existing conditions, died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje.

In the past 24 hours, 199 tests were performed, and 15 new Covid-19cases were confirmed. 2 cases were registered in Skopje, 7 in Kumanovo, 4 in Prilep, 1 in Tetovo and 1 in Struga.

So far, Macedonia has registered 1,506 COVID-19 cases. 852 people have recovered and the number of active cases stands at 572.

The death toll has reached 82.