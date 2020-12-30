The Health Ministry informed that out of 2,366 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 493 new cases were registered in: Skopje-210, Kumanovo-28, Stip-14, Prilep-14, Tetovo-7, Struga-6, Veles-34, Bitola-15, Ohrid-24, Kavadarci-32, Gostivar-10, Gevgelija-17, Strumica- 17, Kriva Palanka-6, Radovis-7, Krusevo-1, Kocani-5, Probistip-3, Makedonski Brod-1, Demir Hisar-1, Pehcevo-5, Berovo-6, Valandovo-5, Vinica-1, Sveti Nikole-2, Kicevo-9, Resen-5, Negotino-8.

15 people died, including four patients from Skopje (aged 47, 58, 81 and 56), one from Kumanovo (35), two from Struga (75 and 64), one from Veles (70), two patients from Bitola (70 and 56), one from Ohrid (80), one from Kavadarci (73), one from PE Gevgelija / Bogdanci (63), one patient from Kriva Palanka (65) and one patient from Negotino (67).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 82,794 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 60,706 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,488. At the moment, there are 19,600 active cases across the country.