15-year old from a village near Strumica investigated for raping an impaired 18-year old woman Macedonia 26.04.2021 / 19:06 Strumica police is investigating a reported rape of an 18 year old impaired woman by a 15 year old boy. The incident reportedly happened in the village of Vasilevo at the beginning of the month.
