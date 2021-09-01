A 15-year-old girl from the Tetovo village of Selce died due to Covid-19 complications.
The Ministry of Health informed that the girl died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, and earlier her mother had also died from Covid-19.
The patient was brought to the Infectious Diseases Clinic with very serious manifestation of the infection, after 13 days before she had developed symptoms. Before being hospitalized, the patient had difficulties for 10 days. According to the medical report, this is an extremely severe case, with a severe form of the disease, a patient with obesity, according to the Ministry of Health.
