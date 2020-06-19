Since the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, 4,820 cases have been registered in Macedonia, of which 2,735 are still active, while a total of 222 people have passed away, the Health Ministry said in a press release Friday.

Most active cases are currently registered in Skopje-1,593.

The Municipality of Cair holds the ‘top spot’ in the capital with 352 cases, followed by Aerodrom-127, Butel-117, Gazi Baba-128, Centar-123, Karpos-108, Saraj-109, etc.

A total of 49,020 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Macedonia so far, the press release read.