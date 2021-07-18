Sixteen Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized nationwide.

The Ministry of Health informed that a dozen cases of the Delta variant have been registered in Macedonia and none of them has been vaccinated.

Not only in our country, the latest analyzes worldwide show that the new Delta variant of the virus is spreading massively among the unvaccinated population. In Europe, as of the beginning of the month, as many as 84 percent of the new infections in the Netherlands have been unvaccinated, and 10 percent have been vaccinated with just one dose, while in the UK, almost two-thirds of the people infected with the Covid-19 Delta variant and more than half of the dead, were not vaccinated at all, said the Ministry of Health.