A total of 1,677 healthcare workers have been vaccinated until now, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.
The inoculation is taking place in a field hospital set up next to the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje with “Pfizer” vaccines which the country received as a donation from Serbia.
As the Ministry of Health informed, 67,700 citizens applied for vaccination through the “vakcinacija.mk” website, while 43,789 people expressed desire to get vaccinated through family doctors.
