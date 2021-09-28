A total of 1,695,549 persons, 526,605 households and 752,916 apartments were counted until 8 pm on Mpnday in Macedonia’s 2021 Population and Housing Census, according to the State Statistical Office on Tuesday.

199,819 citizens who live abroad have submitted their applications online so far.

Today is the 24rd day of the 2021 Census and there are still two days of census activities to go.

In addition to their homes, citizens can register at certain locations in their municipalities opened by the State Statistical Office.