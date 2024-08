A total of 35 fires are currently under monitoring – 13 of them are largely put out, and five are placed under control.

17 fires are considered active, including two in the Jasen nature reserve south of Skopje, and one on the Galicica mountain between lake Ohrid and lake Prespa.

Firefighters are engaging with active fires in Dolneni, Novaci, Valandovo, Plasnica, Debar, Gari, Caska, Makedonska Kamenica, Vasilevo.. across the entire country.