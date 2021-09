epa09294741 An intensive care unit (ICU) worker conducts a routine medical checkup for a COVID-19 patient at Bogor City Hospital, Indonesia, 23 June 2021. Indonesia has recorded over two million COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Out of 3,425 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 336 new cases were registered and 17 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 189,887 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 6,594. At the moment, there are 12,337 active cases across the country.