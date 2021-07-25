17 year old boy injured while he and a friend were practicing with a gun Macedonia 25.07.2021 / 22:01 A 17 year old boy from the village of Pirok near Gostivar was shot by one of his friends. The incident happened when the boys found the gun owned by the emigrant father of the injured boy. The boys were handling the gun when it went off. gunpirok Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 02.01.2021 Man from Tetovo arrested after he had a child shoot from a gun and posted it on TikTok Macedonia 02.11.2020 Gevgelija: Debtor tried to kill the lender and his lawyer Macedonia 30.01.2020 Man from Batinci tells the police that he was shot by a woman during an argument Macedonia News Ljutkov: VMRO-DPMNE will invest in our cultural institutions and heritage Mickoski announces two major projects that will lead to serious decentralization of power Government expresses gratitude to Bosnia and Russia for helping Ohrid keep its UNESCO status Corona report: 24 new cases diagnosed out of 4,133 tests Milcin: Zaev devalued our civic engagement, turned Macedonia into a patchwork of criminal gangs “Under Zaev, Macedonia became synonymous with crime and corruption” Vucic: Under Gruevski, Macedonia used to take all the foreign investments bound for the Balkans, now they all come to Serbia Less than 100 fully vaccinated citizens have contracted the virus so far, 13 were hospitalized .
