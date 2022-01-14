Out of 6,928 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,732 new cases were registered, 204 of which got infected for the second time and 7 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry also added 6 deaths (aged 0 to 91) to the report.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 241,651 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,083. At the moment, there are 15,228 active cases across the country.