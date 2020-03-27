18 new coronavirus cases have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Venko Filipce informed on Friday.
11 of them are registered in Skopje, 4 in Prilep, 2 in Kumanovo and 1 in Tetovo. Thus, the total number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 until 12 h is 219.
So far COVID-19 cases have been registered in:
– Skopje (134)
– Debar (43)
– Kumanovo (17)
– Stip (8)
– Prilep (6)
– Ohrid (3)
– Veles (3)
– Kavadarci (2)
– Tetovo (2)
– Gostivar (1)
