18 new Covid-19 cases have been registered in Kicevo in the past 24 hours, while 5 have recovered.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health, the total number of Covid-19cases in this municipality reached 219 people, of which 133 are active, 77 have recovered, and nine people have died.

Today we have a really large number of as many as 18 new cases and all of them are treated at home under the supervision of the family doctor, and of course in isolation. Fortunately, we have five people recovered from the coronavirus, informs Dr. Xhabir Bajrami, a member of the Municipal Crisis Staff in Kicevo.

He urged all citizens to adhere to the recommendations given by the competent health institutions