An 18 year old boy with cerebral palsy is the youngest patient fighting for his life from coronavirus infection. He is treated at the 8th of September hospital, whose director Hristijan Kostov warns that the number of young patients is growing and the speed with which condition of patients deteriorates is accelerating.

The hospital, one of the two key Covid wards in Macedonia, currently treats 75 patients, and plans to add another ward with 20 beds.