180 Macedonian nationals to return from Bonn and Cologne Macedonia 30.03.2020 / 9:43

A flight carrying 180 Macedonian nationals from Bonn and Cologne is to arrive after midnight on Monday. The passengers will be taken to some of the state-run quarantine facilities to spend 14 days in isolation.
