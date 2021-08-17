Six women and children of staff from the UN Mission in Afghanistan and about 180 women, children, staff or family members from humanitarian organizations, human rights organizations, journalists and other types of associations should be temporarily housed in Macedonia.
Almost 190 Afghan civilians are expected to be temporarily housed in Macedonia in the coming period, announced by the Macedonian Government, pointing out that coordination and determination of details for taking over the first persons are underway.
