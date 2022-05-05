A contingent of 2,700 soldiers, including 1,800 British paratroopers, are massing in Macedonia for a large military exercise.

The exercise will take place at four locations in the country, and will include soldiers from the United States, Greece, Albania, Italy and Montenegro. They will practice firing as well as day and night-time jumps.

The British brigade that was sent to Macedonia came along with its vehicles and equipment – a large task that took months to prepare.