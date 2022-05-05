Britsh Army Attack Helicopters operated by 4 Regiment Army Air Corps (AAC) 664 Squadron prepare to deploy onto EXERCISE SWIFT RESPONSE located in North Macedonia. The deployment of the Apache AH-64 British Army Attack Helicopters into the region will build on the existing relationships with our NATO allies, and promote interoperability with NATO Aviation equivilents. It will also allow pilots, ground support crews, and maintenance technicians to hone their skills in forward locations in order to promote efficient practices, and increase the operational scope of the 1st Aviation Brigade Combat Team (BCT).

A contingent of 2,700 soldiers, including 1,800 British paratroopers, are massing in Macedonia for a large military exercise.

The exercise will take place at four locations in the country, and will include soldiers from the United States, Greece, Albania, Italy and Montenegro. They will practice firing as well as day and night-time jumps.

The British brigade that was sent to Macedonia came along with its vehicles and equipment – a large task that took months to prepare.