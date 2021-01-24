Out of 1,466 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 183 new cases were registered, 1,731 patients have recovered and 6 died, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

New cases were registered in: Skopje-85, Kumanovo-6, Tetovo-10, Prilep-7, Gostivar-6, Stip-3, Bitola-1, Veles-4, Ohrid-10, Strumica-3, Kavadarci-13, Struga-5, Kocani- 2, Kicevo-1, Sveti Nikole-1, Gevgelija-6, Negotino-4, Debar-1, Resen-6, Radovis-2, Delcevo-1, Probistip-2, Bogdanci-2, Kratovo-1, Dojran-1.

Six people died, including one patient from Skopje (aged 90), one from Kumanovo (51), one from Prilep (77), one from Gostivar (71) and two patients from Ohrid (72 and 45).