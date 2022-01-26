Out of 6,119 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 2,019 new cases were registered and 15 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. 254 of the new cases were reinfections, two of which second reinfection.

The Health Ministry added to the report 4 deaths which occurred in January.

Out of the total number of deaths (19), six people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 261,347 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,285. At the moment, there are 21,883 active cases across the country.