A 19 year old girl from Bitola who had Down Syndrome died of Covid-19. Bitola hospital director Biljana Gagacovska said that the girl was brought to the hospital in exceptionally bad condition and died only several hours after she was admitted.

She will not be counted among the Covid-19 patients because public hospitals no longer administer post-mortem swabs, but doctor Gagacovska said that all symptoms indicated coronavirus infection. She is one of the youngest patients to die of the epidemic so far in Macedonia.