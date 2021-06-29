Ceremony to mark repatriation of Macedonia’s troops from Resolute Support peace mission in Afghanistan.

In the period between 2002 and 2015, about 3,000 members of the Army were part of the ISAF mission in Afghanistan, in different positions and with different tasks. Macedonian soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers worked as HQ officers, members of the main command security units, instructors in mentoring teams, and were also part of medical and surgical teams. In ISAF, special units also contributed, working with members of the Vermont National Guard in joint teams.

During the ISAF mission, Macedonia cooperated with a number of partners, US, Germany, Turkey, UK, Norway, Greece, Czech Republic, France, and officers were also sent as part of the Adriatic Charter A3 countries with Albania and Croatia, ie later the countries of the A5 group.

As of 2015, 500 members of the Army contributed to the successor Resolute Support mission.

Macedonia repatriated its troops from Afghanistan in line with the decision of all Alliance member states to complete the Resolute Support mission.