epa08517923 An ambulance carrying patient infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, North Macedonia, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Out of 5,834 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,908 new cases were registered and 22 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Friday. 254 of the new cases were reinfections.

The Health Ministry added to the report 4 deaths which occurred in January.

Out of the total number of deaths (26), seven people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 265,101 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,338. At the moment, there are 17,182 active cases across the country.