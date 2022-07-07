Out of 1,129 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 355 new cases were registered and one patient died, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. 89 of the new cases were reinfections.

The Health Ministry added one death to the report, which occurred in June.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 315,402 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 9,329. At the moment, there are 1,474. active cases across the country.