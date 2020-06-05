The Ministry of Health said Friday there were a total of 180 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

The Institute for Public Health has registered 11 recovered patients, of whom in Skopje 6, in Veles 4 and in Prilep 1.

Two patients have died – a 52-year-old man from Kumanovo and a 68-year-old woman from Skopje.

According to the Health Ministry, most of the new cases have again been registered in Skopje – 109, followed by Kumanovo – 26, Stip – 15, Tetovo – 12, Gostivar – 8, Gevgelija – 2, and one each in Debar, Struga, Veles, Bitola, Valandovo, Sveti Nikole and Negotino.

The new cases bring the tally to 2,790 cases, 1,632 recovered patients, 149 deaths and 1,009 active cases.

There were 1,272 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 34,386.