Colonel Dragan Kovacki wrote a post on Facebook remembering the events of April 28, 2001, when eight defenders were killed and four were wounded in a massacre near Vejce.

Twenty years have passed since then, and several books have been written about the actions in the war from a strategic-operational point of view. New generations of Macedonians were born who from those books will have the opportunity to get acquainted in detail with the combat operations carried out by the Army and the Ministry of Interior. However, today, on the 20th anniversary of the crime, I do not want to talk about the military operations, but I want to say 2-3 words about the sacrifice that adorned the Macedonian heroes during the 2001 war, he said.

In the post, Kovacki emphasizes the strength and greatness of the Macedonian patriotic spirit of the defenders of state sovereignty, territorial integrity and honor.

He praises the patriotism shown by the warriors who died for Macedonia, without ever questioning their love for Macedonia, ready to give their lives for the defense of the country.

Moreover, he says they demonstrated unbelievable courage that gave them additional motivation and raised the morale of the other soldiers and police officers who were mobilized during the operations.