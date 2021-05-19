Some 2,000 Macedonian citizens registered to get a vaccine at two border crossings, with the help of a Bulgarian association. The organization led by Milan Vrabevski announced it will offer Macedonian citizens vaccines regardless whether they are also dual Bulgarian citizens or not.

The vaccination points will operate at the Delcevo and Strumica border crossings. They are opened in the no-man’s land, which will save some money to those interested to get the vaccine as they will not have to take out a PCR test which is otherwise required to enter Bulgaria.