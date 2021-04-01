At Thursday’s press conference Zoran Zaev said that a second donation from Serbia consisting of 20,000 doses of the Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine has arrived in Macedonia.

This is only the first shipment, another shipment of 20,000 vaccines is yet to arrive, he said.

Zaev said that with these vaccines the mass vaccination will not be interrupted and are intended for soldiers and healthcare workers who have not yet been vaccinated.

20,000 “Sputnik V” vaccines arrived today. These vaccines have arrived at a time when it is very important to continue mass vaccination. Serbia helped with the first 8,000 vaccines intended for healthcare workers, now that mass vaccination with 24,000 AstraZeneca vaccines has begun these two deliveries of 20,000 vaccines are valuable in order not to interrupt the dynamics until our orders from China, Russia, Pfizer arrive. These 20,000 vaccines from the first shipment are for us to continue the vaccination process without interruption, said Zaev.

The second AstraZeneca delivery is expected in April, ie 76 thousand doses through the Covax program, as well as the vaccines from China.