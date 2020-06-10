For 270 thousand high school and primary school students, including about 19 thousand first graders, the school year 2019/2020 ends today, for the first time in extraordinary circumstances and outside the school desks that remained empty since March 11 due to the danger of spreading the coronavirus disease.
Over the past three months, students and teachers have adapted to online learning, teaching, and questioning, using a variety of video communication tools and platforms.
