2,092 projects were collected from the citizens from the Open Day in the municipalities, which took place over the weekend, informed today the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

We work transparently and accountable, and together with the people we create changes for a secure future!, says Mickoski.

During the Open Day, citizens had the opportunity to put forward their proposals for projects and get involved in the development of the program for their municipality. VMRO-DPMNE promises that a large part of these projects will be included and planned in the budgets of the municipalities run by the party.