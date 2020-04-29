The Ministry of Health informed that today the Institute of Public Health registers 38 recovered patients in: Skopje-19, Tetovo-3, Struga-9, Bitola-4 and Gostivar-3.

A 50-year-old patient from Skopje, who was hospitalized on April 6 and was on ventilator for 17 days, died at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and a 51-year-old patient from Prilep died at the Oncology Clinic, whose test result came back positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

279 tests were performed over the past 24 hours, and 21 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in: Skopje – 7, Kumanovo – 6, Prilep – 4, Tetovo – 1, Pehcevo – 1, Delcevo – 1, Struga – .

Thus, the total number of cases diagnosed in our country stands at 1,442, the number of recovered patients is 627, the number of deaths is 73, and currently the number of active cases in the country is 742.