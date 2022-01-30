Out of 5,082 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,254 new cases were registered and 21 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. 169 of the new cases were reinfections.

Out of the total number of deaths (21), nine people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 268,191 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,383. At the moment, there are 20,114 active cases across the country.