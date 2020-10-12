Until 3:30 pm on Monday, 2133 passengers have entered Macedonia via the Tabanovce border crossing, of which 1496 foreign and 637 Macedonian nationals.

Last night, the Government informed the citizens that in accordance with the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the region and the large number of new cases, the entry of Macedonian nationals in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina will not be allowed without a negative PCR test older than 48 hours from the moment of entry into these countries.

The possibility for Macedonian nationals to enter Kosovo without a PCR test remains, but the Government urges citizens not to travel abroad unless they have an urgent need.