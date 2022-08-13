This year’s celebration of the anniversary of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement, which put an end to the 2001 conflict in the country, began on Friday by awarding certificates to the participants of the School for Young Leaders “Peace Forum Dialogue” by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System and Inter-Community Relations Artan Grubi.

In his address at the ceremony, Grubi pointed out that the benefits of the Ohrid Agreement are visible in the concept of an equal society for all.

Today, after 21 years, the state takes care of the communities that live in it and all communities have become equal because the Albanians, Macedonians, Serbs, Bosniaks and others who live together in one country, we care about security and the Euro-Atlantic perspective, said Grubi.

The Ohrid Framework Agreement was signed on August 13, 2001 in the Vodno presidential residence in Skopje by the then President Boris Trajkovski, the then Prime Minister and leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Ljubco Georgievski, as well as the then leaders of the SDSM, Branko Crvenkovski, of PDP – Imer Imeri and of DPA – Arben Xhaferi. The special representatives of the EU and the US, Francois Léotard and James Perdue, also put their signatures on the agreement.