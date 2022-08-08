To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the death of ten army members near the village of Karpalak, a delegation led by the Army’s Chief of General Staff Lieutenant Colonel General Vasko Gjurcinovski and State Secretary in the Ministry of Defense Dragan Nikolic will lay flowers at the memorial near Karpalak at 9 am.

Representatives of the families of the victims, the Army, a representative from the President’s Office, from the local government, associations, citizens and individuals paid respects and laid flowers in front of the memorial.