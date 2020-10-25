Macedonia today suffered the by far worst daily death toll of the epidemic. Twenty two Covid-19 patients died over the past 24 hours. The patients ranged from as young as 35 up to 88.

Seven of the deceased patients were from Skopje, two each from Debar, Gostivar, Bitola, Veles and Kriva Palanka, and one each from Kumanovo, Prilep, Struga, Kocani and Delcevo. The total death toll now stands at 919.

Due to the weekend, there was again a relatively low number of new tests conducted (1,901) and yet a high share of them came back positive – 561 (just under 30 percent). Half of the new patients are in Skopje, and Strumica, Prilep, Kumanovo and Tetovo each have around 30 cases. The total number of active cases is at 7,408.

Macedonia is in the midst of a fall spike in the number of cases, with the average daily number of newly identified cases more than doubling from what was considered an exceptional high during spring and summer (250). The death toll reported today is raising fears that the mortality is beginning to catch up with the spike in newly diagnosed cases.