Of the 726 people tested for coronavirus over the past 24 hours, 75 received a positive result, according to the Ministry of Health on Monday. Most of the new Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in Skopje.

22 people died, including a 27-year-old patient from Demir Kapija and a 32-year-old patient from Skopje. 1,440 recovered patients were registered.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 94,871 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 85,439 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 2,946. At the moment, there are 6,486 active cases across the country.