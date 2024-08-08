The 23rd anniversary of the death of the 10 Prilep defenders near Karpalak was commemorated at the small memorial plaque along the Skopje-Tetovo highway. Despite the passage of over two decades since the massacre, the defenders expressed their continued frustration that authorities have yet to establish a fitting memorial to honor the fallen.

Jordan Trajkovski, president of the Association of Reserve Military Bonds and a participant in the 2001 conflict, sarcastically thanked the media for their attention to the defenders’ cause.

At the site in Karpalak, families of the deceased, defenders, organizations, political party representatives, and government delegations paid their respects and laid flowers at the memorial plaque. Deputy Minister of Economy, Marjan Risteski, noted that the government is working towards the establishment of a worthy monument at the location.

The tragic event occurred on this day in 2001, around 10 a.m., when an ARM convoy was ambushed near the village of Karpalak. An ARM transport vehicle carrying eight soldiers and two officers from the Army Reserve was attacked, resulting in their deaths.