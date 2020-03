On March 9, 2020, at 5.45 pm on the local road Bansko – Murtino, police officers from spotted a “Ford” van with Stip plates, which entered the village of Murtino.

Shortly thereafter, the driver left the vehicle and fled, and they found 25 migrants in the van, 14 of them from Afghanistan, seven from Pakistan and four from Iran.

The migrants were taken to the Strumica police station for further proceedings. Measures are being taken to clear the case.