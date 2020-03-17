A total of 26 coronavirus patients have been confirmed in Macedonia by 12 pm today, the Health Ministry informed.

The Ministry of Health informs that today the number of people with coronavirus in the country by 12 pm is 26 people. This morning 10 patients were tested. The three patients tested positive, who were tested at the Zan Mitrev Clinic, and the Institute of Public Health performed control tests, which confirmed the previous result. The condition of all patients is stable, the ministry said.

The Minister of Health held a meeting with the Commission on Infectious Diseases this morning and attended the government’s crisis team meeting.

More information will follow at Health Minister Venko Filipce’s press conference scheduled for 2 pm in the government building.

