28 days without a single registered case, then elections. Epidemiologists warn that mass gatherings such as elections at a time when the coronavirus outbreak is still ongoing are out of the question.

Sitel also asked for an opinion on this issue from the members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, which should recommend when there will be conditions for organizing elections. Sitel’s team asked two epidemiologists, but did not receive an answer as to what conditions should be met in order for the elections to be organized safely.

All political parties officially say that they will not compromise with the health of the citizens, but unofficially, the party officials have been running on the field for several weeks in the hunt for voters.

If the epidemiological recommendations are followed, it is certain that there will be no elections by the end of next month. Assuming we start receiving reports at the end of June that there will be no infected people, according to epidemiological recommendations, the election may not be held before the beginning of August.